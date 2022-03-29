Left Menu

Two PLA militants arrested in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:36 IST
Two militants of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

One of the militants was apprehended from Lairenpat area of Imphal East district on Monday, while the other was nabbed from Ringpam village in Tengnoupal district, they said.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, they added.

The arrested militants were handed over to local police for further investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

