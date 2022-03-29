Two PLA militants arrested in Manipur

Two militants of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested in Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

One of the militants was apprehended from Lairenpat area of Imphal East district on Monday, while the other was nabbed from Ringpam village in Tengnoupal district, they said.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, they added.

The arrested militants were handed over to local police for further investigation, they said.

