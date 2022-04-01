Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional official says

Two of Ukraine's military helicopters struck a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday after crossing the border at a low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Gladkov added, while some areas in the city, located close to the Ukrainian border, were being evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)