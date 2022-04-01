Left Menu

Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional official says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 10:17 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two of Ukraine's military helicopters struck a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday after crossing the border at a low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Gladkov added, while some areas in the city, located close to the Ukrainian border, were being evacuated.

