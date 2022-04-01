KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,200.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.67,300.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,050.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,400.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY.: Rs.50,150.00 Per 10 Gms.
