SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.67,200.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.67,300.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,050.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,400.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.50,150.00 Per 10 Gms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:02 IST
KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,200.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.67,300.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,050.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,400.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY.: Rs.50,150.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

