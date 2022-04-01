Left Menu

Japan FM to assess refugee needs in Poland

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi says he is heading to Poland later on Friday to assess the need for the war-displaced Ukrainians in that country and assist those who seek refuge in Japan.Hayashi, during his five-day trip through Tuesday, is set to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other top officials, as well as international organisations.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi says he is heading to Poland later on Friday to assess the need for the war-displaced Ukrainians in that country and assist those who seek refuge in Japan.

Hayashi, during his five-day trip through Tuesday, is set to meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other top officials, as well as international organizations. Officials are still making arrangements for the possibility of his government plane bringing some Ukrainians on his way back, Hayashi said.

"In order to support the Ukrainian people facing the difficulty and to show our solidarity with Ukraine, Japan is pursuing our effort to accept those who fled to a third country," Hayashi said.

Japan's government last month launched a task force to prepare to accept Ukrainian war-displaced as part of humanitarian support — a rare move for a country known for its strict and reluctant refugee policy. Several municipalities, including Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ibaraki, and Osaka, have offered to be their host towns and provide support for medical needs, education, jobs, and housing.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky told reporters Friday that some 300 relatives of Ukrainian residents in Japan have been granted entry, and more arrivals are expected from next week.

