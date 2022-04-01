Soccer-West Ham's Lanzini unhurt in crash near training ground
West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was travelling in to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree. Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident in east London on Thursday.
Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident in east London on Thursday. "Police were called at 12:49hrs on Thursday, 31 March to reports of a collision on the A12 in Romford," Metropolitan Police told Reuters in a statement.
"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree. No injuries were reported." Reuters has contacted West Ham for comment.
