Srinivasan Services Trust offers high luminescent searchlights, GPS devices to step up tiger conservation

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company, has handed over 180 numbers of high luminescent searchlights and 12 units of GPS devices to the directors of Tiger reserves under the wildlife conservation initiative.

The high luminescent flashlights would be useful during night patrolling, anti-poaching raids among others, a press release said on Friday.

The Directors of Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam, and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserves received the searchlights and the GPS devices at a ceremony that was held in the presence of Minister of Forests K Ramachandran recently.

Srinivasan Services Trust has been supporting the Tiger Reserves in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka towards strengthening wildlife protection, enhance water availability among others.

The trust has contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Tamil Nadu government to support tiger conservation initiatives, the release added.

