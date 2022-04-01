Norway fund to push firms to have net-zero targets, government says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, should push the 9,300 companies it invests in worldwide to adopt net-zero targets, the finance ministry proposed on Friday.
Also Read: U.S. military aircraft with four on board crashes in Arctic Norway
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
Advertisement