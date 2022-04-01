20 kg commercial explosives recovered from house in J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces on Friday recovered 20 kg of commercial grade explosives from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Based on specific input regarding the presence of explosives, a joint search operation was carried out by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Malipeth area and they recovered the explosives, Rs 1,20,000 cash and mobile phones from the house of one Mohammed Hussain, the officials said. The recovered items have been confiscated and further investigation is in progress, they said.

