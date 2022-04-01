3 JeM militant associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three militant associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

A police spokesman identified the arrested men as Owais Altaf, a resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, a resident of Gudoora, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Karimabad areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.

