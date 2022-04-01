3 JeM militant associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama
Three militant associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.A police spokesman identified the arrested men as Owais Altaf, a resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, a resident of Gudoora, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Karimabad areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district, the spokesman said.
- Country:
- India
Three militant associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
A police spokesman identified the arrested men as Owais Altaf, a resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, a resident of Gudoora, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Karimabad areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure, he said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.
ALSO READ
'The Kashmir Files' shows half-truths, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
'The Kashmir Files' shows half truth, claims Chhattisgarh CM
If 'Kashmir Files' can be made, 'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be produced: Akhilesh
MoS Jitendra Singh slams Congress over 'The Kashmir Files', says hidden facts they were trying to hide are coming out
Rabri Devi lashes out at Nitish govt for making “Kashmir Files” tax free