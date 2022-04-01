Left Menu

Finmin asks ministries not to issue of 'Letter of Comfort' for projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:27 IST
Finmin asks ministries not to issue of 'Letter of Comfort' for projects
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has asked other ministries and departments not to issue 'Letter of Comfort' to any hired entity for undertaking projects on their behalf, as part of efforts to improve transparency in fiscal management.

Issuance of 'Letter of Comfort' by the ministries and department helps a vendor in achieving financial closure for a project in a faster manner.

The authority to issue 'Letter of Comfort' by ministries or department or any entites of the Government of India stands withdrawn with immediate effect, an office memorandum issued on March 31 said.

''Henceforth, no 'Letter of Comfort' will be issued by any entity within the government,'' it added.

Infrastructure ministries like railways were authorised to issue 'Letter of Comfort' to contractors engaged in development of projects.

There were also fears that 'Letter of Comfort' could be misused.

Under the provision of the fiscal responsibility law, the budget requires to provide details of guarantees given by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022