Ukraine pushing Russian forces back in Kyiv region - Ukrainian presidential adviser
Updated: 01-04-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:50 IST
Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russian troops northeast and northwest of the capital Kyiv, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.
Political adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the encircled port city of Mariupol was still holding out after weeks of bombardment but Russian forces were now trying to encircle the northern city of Chernihiv.
