Ukraine pushing Russian forces back in Kyiv region - Ukrainian presidential adviser

Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russian troops northeast and northwest of the capital Kyiv, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Political adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the encircled port city of Mariupol was still holding out after weeks of bombardment but Russian forces were now trying to encircle the northern city of Chernihiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)