27 women judges appointed in high courts in one year: Govt in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:59 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court collegium recommended 39 women for appointment as high court judges in the last one year, out of whom 27 were appointed and the remaining 12 cases are under various stages of the process, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In written reply to a question, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the present system of appointment of Supreme Court and HC judges through the collegium system, the onus to provide social diversity and representation to all sections of the society, including SCs, STs, women and minorities, primarily falls on the judiciary.

Responding to the question on the representation of women in courts, he said the government remains committed to social diversity in the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary and has been requesting chief justices of various high courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, due consideration be given to suitable candidates belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities and women to ensure social diversity.

''From January 1, 2021 to March 30 this year, Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 39 women for appointment as high court judges, out of which 27 women were appointed and remaining 12 cases are under various stages of processing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

