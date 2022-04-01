Maha CM denies reports that he is miffed with home minister Walse-Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday denied reports which claimed that he was upset with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and the functioning of his department.

The statement came after Walse-Patil, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), met Thackeray at the chief minister's official residence `Varsha' here earlier in the day. The NCP leader too refuted the reports, and said the meeting with the chief minister was about administrative issues.

''I have full faith in my cabinet colleagues and they are working very well. Such reports are baseless and misleading,'' the statement released by the Chief Minister's Office quoted Thackeray as saying.

There was speculation that Thackeray was not happy with Walse-Pail's reply in the Assembly to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was conspiring to frame up BJP leaders in false cases.

Walse-patil announced a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the matter. Thackeray had reportedly expressed displeasure over the issue in the last week's cabinet meeting. “The chief minister's office has already issued a clarification. He is not upset. We make all the decisions taking each other into confidence,” Walse-Patil said later, speaking to reporters.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that action taken by Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate in Maharashtra was an attack on the state home department which needs to be strengthened.

Asked about Raut's comments, Walse-Patil said Raut's sentiments were right.

“We will try to address shortcomings, if there are any, in the department,” he added.

Raut had also said that generally the chief minister holds the home portfolio, but since Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was a coalition (of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP), the home department went to the NCP.

Asked if the Thackeray-led Sena was eyeing his portfolio, Walse-Patil said he did not think so.

“But you can ask this question to the chief minister if he meets you,” he added. The NCP leader further said the chief minister did not speak to him about strengthening the home department during their meeting, and they only discussed administrative issues. The meeting was pre-scheduled, he added.

When asked about reported feeling among some coalition leaders that the Maharashtra home department is not giving a befitting reply to the BJP when central agencies are targeting the leaders of the MVA, the minister said it was not the case.

“We have to run the government as per rules and law. I have said earlier too that the home minister does not give orders in every case. Several decisions are taken at the level of DG (director general of police), CP (commissioner of police) and other senior officials,'' Walse-Patil said.

“When there is a delay in making decisions, then it is definitely the responsibility of the home minister to supervise and provide momentum. And we are doing our job,” he added.

He also dismissed the claim that the NCP was adopting a soft attitude towards the BJP while the Sena is taking on the saffron party.

“I don't get what is soft stance or hard stance. At the end of the day, decisions are made based on the documents or facts that come before us. Whatever action is taken, it should be able to stand scrutiny before the court,” he said.

Asked about the BJP's demand for a ban on the use of loudspeakers for azaan (prayer calls) from mosques, Walse-Patil said such issues are being raised to divert people's attention from problems like price rise.

