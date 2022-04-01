Left Menu

At least $10 billon damage to infrastructure in Ukraine's Mariupol- city council

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:49 IST
Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol has caused at least $10 billion in damage to infrastructure, according to a preliminary estimate by local authorities.

"Every crime, every murder and act of destruction committed by the aggressor must be recorded and passed on to the International Court (of Justice)," the city council quoted Mayor Vadym Boichenko as saying.

It said a special committee of councillors would be responsible for recording such acts.

