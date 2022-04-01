At least $10 billon damage to infrastructure in Ukraine's Mariupol- city council
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:49 IST
Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol has caused at least $10 billion in damage to infrastructure, according to a preliminary estimate by local authorities.
"Every crime, every murder and act of destruction committed by the aggressor must be recorded and passed on to the International Court (of Justice)," the city council quoted Mayor Vadym Boichenko as saying.
It said a special committee of councillors would be responsible for recording such acts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice
- Russia
- International Court
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 14-Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London
Russia sanctions pierce luxury jet world's ultra-private bubble
About 300 Mariupol refugees arrive in Russia - Ifax
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine