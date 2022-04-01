ED attaches assets of HP educational society in scholarship 'scam' case

Two plots of land and a building worth Rs 4.42 crore of a Himachal Pradesh-based educational and social welfare society have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with an alleged post-matric scholarship scam in the state, the ED said on Friday.

A provisional order for attaching the assets of the KC Educational and Social Welfare Society of Una district has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said a probe found that ''Rs 4.42 crore has been fraudulently received in the guise of scholarships to students of SC/ST/OBC category of Himachal Pradesh by KC Group of Institutions, Pandoga and others from the directorate of higher education, Shimla.'' ''The society purchased land and constructed a building block by utilisation of proceeds of crime generated by way of receiving scholarships fraudulently,'' it said.

Two plots of land and a building block located in Pandoga in Una, Himachal Pradesh, have hence been attached, the ED said.

