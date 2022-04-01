Left Menu

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:42 IST
Pakistan PM says govt has sent official note to US embassy over alleged interference
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had on Friday handed an official note to the United States' mission in Islamabad to protest over what it called Washington's interference in the country's affairs.

"We now have given a demarche to (the) American embassy," Khan told local television channel ARY in an interview, in reference to a diplomatic note over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.

