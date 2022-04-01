Pakistan PM says govt has sent official note to US embassy over alleged interference

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had on Friday handed an official note to the United States' mission in Islamabad to protest over what it called Washington's interference in the country's affairs.

"We now have given a demarche to (the) American embassy," Khan told local television channel ARY in an interview, in reference to a diplomatic note over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)