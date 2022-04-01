Pakistan PM says govt has sent official note to US embassy over alleged interference
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:42 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had on Friday handed an official note to the United States' mission in Islamabad to protest over what it called Washington's interference in the country's affairs.
"We now have given a demarche to (the) American embassy," Khan told local television channel ARY in an interview, in reference to a diplomatic note over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States'
- Imran Khan
- Khan
- Pakistan
- American
- Washington
- Islamabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: Senior Congress leader supports Harish Rawat amid post-poll faction fighting
Pakistan: Petition in Islamabad High Court against PTI's public rally ahead of no-trust vote
About 14K children in 12-14 age group administered jabs on Day-1 in Jharkhand
Pak opposition claims Imran Khan govt planning to attack Islamabad's Sindh House
Cricket-Pakistan take momentum to Lahore as Australia rue another near-miss