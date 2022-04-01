Left Menu

Regional and local content should remain focus of all media units: Secretary MIB

Responding to the issue of manpower, he said that the existing manpower should be optimized taking advantage of the digital technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:52 IST
Regional and local content should remain focus of all media units: Secretary MIB
“There should be efforts to assess the impact on public about various outreach activities. This will pave way to devise better communication strategy,” the secretary said. Image Credit: Twitter(@@PIBBhubaneswar
Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I & B reviewed the functioning of all departments under the ministry today in Bhubaneswar. Officials of Press Information Bureau, Regional Outreach Bureau, All India, Radio, Doordarshan, NABM and CBFC participated in the meeting.

The Secretary focused on maximizing the reach of information related to the flagship programs and developmental policies and initiatives of the Government. Innovative ways should be devised to attract public participation. While reviewing the functioning of all the departments under the ministry in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Shri Chandra advised the officials to generate and broadcast regional and local contents to ensure easy connect with the masses. "Focus should be on regional content. Then only the people will be able to connect and you will spread the desired message effectively," he said.

Responding to the issue of manpower, he said that the existing manpower should be optimized taking advantage of the digital technology. The Secretary also emphasized on the importance of revenue generation, particularly by AIR & Doordarshan under Prasar Bharati. He said, for this purpose a suitable marketing strategy should be developed. He also called upon AIR & DD officials to put up innovative shows like quiz contests which are engaging enough for the listeners/viewers.

He also stressed on devising a proper feedback mechanism for assessing impact of different activities done by the field media units like Regional Outreach Bureau under the ministry. "There should be efforts to assess the impact on public about various outreach activities. This will pave way to devise better communication strategy," the secretary said.

The secretary appreciated efforts of all the departments under the ministry in carrying out their respective mandate. The secretary later visited the Doordashan Kendra in Bhubaneswar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

