U.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will end a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.
The Title 42 public health order will remain in effect until May 23, Mayorkas said in a statement.
