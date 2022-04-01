2 men held for raping acquaintance in west Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman when she was returning home from her workplace in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Friday.

Both the accused were known to the victim and have been arrested, they said, adding the matter was reported to police on Wednesday.

After the woman filed a complaint, the accused were booked under charges for ‘gang rape’, ‘wrongful confinement’, and ‘causing hurt’, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination, a senior police officer said.

''We arrested both the accused the same day the matter was reported to us. They have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway,'' the officer said.

