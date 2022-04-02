Left Menu

Lt Gen SS Mahal assumes charge of Army Training Command, Shimla

Lieutenant General SS Mahal assumed charge of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla on Friday following the retirement of Lt Gen Raj Shukla on March 31.

Lt Gen SS Mahal assumes charge of Army Training Command, Shimla
Lt. Gen. S.S. Mahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant General SS Mahal assumed charge of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla on Friday following the retirement of Lt Gen Raj Shukla on March 31. "Lieutenant General S.S. Mahal assumed the command of #ARTRAC today. On assuming command, #ArmyCommander reviewed the Guard of Honour and exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI - Indian Army).

Former Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla was appointed as ARTRAC chief on 1 May 2020, where he was initially posted at the Army Headquarters and was granted the charge of looking after training aspects of the force. The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) came into being on 1 October 1991, at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. It subsequently shifted to Shimla on March 31, 1993. (ANI)

