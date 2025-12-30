Left Menu

Judge Orders Release of Key Documents in Utah Trial Amid Media Scrutiny

A Utah judge has ordered the release of most transcripts and audio from a closed hearing regarding court safety measures in the trial of Tyler Robinson, accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk. The decision follows media requests for access, as the case continues to draw public attention.

A Utah judge presiding over the trial of Tyler Robinson, charged with the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has taken steps to increase transparency by ordering the release of most transcripts and audio from a closed-door hearing on safety protocols.

The hearing addressed what safety restraints and clothing Robinson should wear during proceedings. Judge Tony Graf also ruled against granting media outlets special status, emphasizing the need for both parties to inform the press of any future attempts to close hearings.

The trial's high profile, underscored by threats of political violence, has sparked significant media interest. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against Robinson, who faces several charges, including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

