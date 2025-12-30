Left Menu

Shiv Sena Prepares Secretly for BMC Poll Battle

The Shiv Sena (UBT) began issuing AB forms to candidates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections without releasing an official list to prevent possible rebellion. The party, contesting over 150 seats, has allied with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and included kin of MPs and MLAs in their selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:55 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has started distributing AB forms to candidates in preparation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, despite withholding an official list to avoid potential rebellions.

These forms are essential for candidates to file nominations on behalf of the party. The Uddhav Thackeray-led group is contesting the elections in partnership with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The party plans to contest over 150 seats, though it has not officially declared the exact number. December 30 is the final date for filing nominations, and vote counting is set for January 16.

