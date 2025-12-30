Shiv Sena Prepares Secretly for BMC Poll Battle

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has started distributing AB forms to candidates in preparation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, despite withholding an official list to avoid potential rebellions.

These forms are essential for candidates to file nominations on behalf of the party. The Uddhav Thackeray-led group is contesting the elections in partnership with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The party plans to contest over 150 seats, though it has not officially declared the exact number. December 30 is the final date for filing nominations, and vote counting is set for January 16.