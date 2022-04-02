Mamata wishes people on 'Navratri'

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 11:23 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished people of the country on the occasion of 'Navratri' and prayed to Goddess Durga to bless all with peace, prosperity and success. “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I pray to Ma Durga to bless all with peace, happiness, prosperity and success. May the festivities strengthen our bonds of unity, harmony and amity in society. My heartiest greetings and best wishes,” Banerjee said on Twitter. This year, 'Chaitra Navratri' starts on April 2 and is celebrated for nine days.

