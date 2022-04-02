ED attaches assets of Bihar 'land mafia' in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets of a Bihar-based 'land mafia' under the anti-money laundering law.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching properties worth Rs 4.04 crore belonging to Chandrama Prasad Singh alias Tuntun Singh, his family members and others, the ED said in a statement.

Chandrama Prasad Singh, a resident of Manoharpur Kacchuwara area in Bihar's capital city of Patna, and his brothers ''are land mafia of their region and are also engaged in extortion and other criminal activities,'' it said.

''They have cheated many innocent people, farmers and builders. They are accused in many FIRs and charge sheets have been filed against them on charges of murder, attempt to murder, cheating, extortion etc.,'' it added.

The ED booked the accused under criminal sections of the PMLA after studying at least eight FIRs and seven charge sheets filed against him and others by the Bihar Police (at Ramkrishna Nagar and Phulwari Sharif police stations).

''The accused invested the proceeds of crime for acquiring various movable and immovable properties in the name of his wife to project these as untainted,'' the agency said.

