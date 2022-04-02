Left Menu

ED attaches assets of Bihar 'land mafia' in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:15 IST
ED attaches assets of Bihar 'land mafia' in money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets of a Bihar-based 'land mafia' under the anti-money laundering law.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching properties worth Rs 4.04 crore belonging to Chandrama Prasad Singh alias Tuntun Singh, his family members and others, the ED said in a statement.

Chandrama Prasad Singh, a resident of Manoharpur Kacchuwara area in Bihar's capital city of Patna, and his brothers ''are land mafia of their region and are also engaged in extortion and other criminal activities,'' it said.

''They have cheated many innocent people, farmers and builders. They are accused in many FIRs and charge sheets have been filed against them on charges of murder, attempt to murder, cheating, extortion etc.,'' it added.

The ED booked the accused under criminal sections of the PMLA after studying at least eight FIRs and seven charge sheets filed against him and others by the Bihar Police (at Ramkrishna Nagar and Phulwari Sharif police stations).

''The accused invested the proceeds of crime for acquiring various movable and immovable properties in the name of his wife to project these as untainted,'' the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022