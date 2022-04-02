Left Menu

Boy killed by stray bullet during birthday party

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:34 IST
Boy killed by stray bullet during birthday party
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a stray bullet struck him during a fight at a birthday party here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the boy, Junaid, was attending the birthday celebrations of Arman, son of Ikram.

A quarrel broke out among Aaquib, Imran and Wasi at the party.

A gun was fired as the quarrel escalated into a fight. The stray bullet hit Junaid, killing him, police said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt for the accused is on, they said.

