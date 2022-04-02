A Red Cross convoy heading to Mariupol was set to try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, British military intelligence said. * Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said. * Russia's defence ministry said high-precision air-launched missiles had disabled military airfields in Poltava and Dnipro. * Maksim Levin, a photographer and videographer who was working for a Ukrainian news website and was a long-time contributor to Reuters, was killed while covering the war. * Heavy battles are coming up in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions and for the besieged city of Mariupol in particular, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

CIVILIANS * Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * As Dmytro Kartavov and his family joined thousands of people trying to flee Mariupol, one additional obstacle awaited as Russian troops sought to identify anyone fighting with Ukrainian forces defending the city. DIPLOMACY * Pope Francis came the closest he has yet to implicitly criticising President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying a "potentate" was fomenting conflicts for nationalist interests. The pope also said he was considering a trip to Kyiv. * Russia's space director said the restoration of normal ties between partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other joint space projects would be possible only once Western sanctions against Moscow are lifted.

ECONOMY * Ukraine's economy shrank 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year and could contract 40% in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said, citing preliminary estimates. * The European Union is working on further sanctions on Russia but any additional measures will not affect the energy sector, the EU's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. * British transport minister Grant Shapps said he has prevented the use of another private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs.

