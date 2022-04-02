Mumbai: Bar girl sustains injuries on arm in attack by 40-year-old man

A 20-year-old bar girl was injured after a man attacked her with a sharp weapon in Charkop in Mumbai's Kandivali suburb, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sector 1 on Friday night and the victim and the man are known to each other, he added.

The woman was attacked by a 40-year-old man when she was about to leave for home, leaving her with injuries on the arms, the official said, adding that the victim had been avoiding the man for the last few days.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab him, the Charkop police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)