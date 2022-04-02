Left Menu

Mumbai: Bar girl sustains injuries on arm in attack by 40-year-old man

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:11 IST
Mumbai: Bar girl sustains injuries on arm in attack by 40-year-old man
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old bar girl was injured after a man attacked her with a sharp weapon in Charkop in Mumbai's Kandivali suburb, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sector 1 on Friday night and the victim and the man are known to each other, he added.

The woman was attacked by a 40-year-old man when she was about to leave for home, leaving her with injuries on the arms, the official said, adding that the victim had been avoiding the man for the last few days.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab him, the Charkop police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022