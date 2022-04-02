Left Menu

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:37 IST
IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR

Mumbai Indians Innings: Ishan Kishan c Navdeep Saini b Boult 54 Rohit Sharma c Riyan Parag b Prasidh 10 Anmolpreet Singh c Padikkal b Navdeep Saini 5 Tilak Varma b Ashwin 61 Kieron Pollard c Jos Buttler b Navdeep Saini 22 Tim David lbw b Chahal 1 Daniel Sams c Jos Buttler b Chahal 0 Murugan Ashwin batting 6 Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-8, NB-2) 11 Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 170 Fall of Wickets: 15-1, 40-2, 121-3, 135-4, 136-5, 136-6, 165-7, 170-8.

Bowler: Trent Boult 4-0-29-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-37-1, Navdeep Saini 3-0-36-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-26-2, Riyan Parag 1-0-11-0.

