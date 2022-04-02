Left Menu

One arrested for illegally transporting cattle in Assam

Assam police have arrested one person for illegally transporting cattle in two cattle vehicles from Upper Assam to Nagaon and recovered 50 cattle.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 02-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 20:54 IST
Recovered cattle by Assam police (Pic Credit: Nagaon Police Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaon police in a Tweet said, "Two cattle vehicles were apprehended by Nagaon Police at Jajori police station and Borghat PP. One person was arrested and 50 cattle were recovered which were illegally transported from Upper Assam to Nagaon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

