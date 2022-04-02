Left Menu

Bank robbed of Rs 18 lakh in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:24 IST
Bank robbed of Rs 18 lakh in UP's Bulandshahr
  • Country:
  • India

Three masked men robbed a private bank of Rs 18 lakh in Syana area here on Saturday evening, police said.

The robbers looted the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank holding the bank staff at gunpoint and escaped, SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The incident was recorded on CCTV.

Over half-a-dozen teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022