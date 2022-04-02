Bank robbed of Rs 18 lakh in UP's Bulandshahr

Three masked men robbed a private bank of Rs 18 lakh in Syana area here on Saturday evening, police said.

The robbers looted the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank holding the bank staff at gunpoint and escaped, SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The incident was recorded on CCTV.

Over half-a-dozen teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, the SSP said.

