UP govt reclaims 2.5 hectare encroached land in Hindon floodplains

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Saturday said it has removed encroachment from a 2.5 hectare land piece along the Hindon river's flood plains under its area of management.

Illegal colonisation had started in the floodplains and temporary constructions, settlements were removed from the area during an anti-encroachment drive, the GNIDA said.

The encroached part was located near Bisrakh in Greater Noida (West), where illegal colonies had come up, the GNIDA said in a statement.

A team led by senior manager NK Jain and the local police reached the spot on Saturday afternoon and demolished the illegal encroachments in an operation that lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, it said.

The GNIDA has warned legal action against people involved in encroachment or illegal occupation of government land anywhere in its notified area.

