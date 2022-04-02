U.S. says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria
The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday said it repatriated to Algeria a man who was detained at Guantanamo Bay, a U.S. military base.
The department identified the man as Sufiyan Barhoumi and said his detention at the U.S. base was "no longer necessary."
