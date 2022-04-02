Left Menu

3rd person arrested in Texas deputy's fatal shooting

As he approached the vehicle, the three people began shooting at him and he returned gunfire, Gonzalez said.Almandarez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The other two suspects, Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19, were wounded.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:44 IST
3rd person arrested in Texas deputy's fatal shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities in Texas say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shooting of an off-duty deputy sheriff on the northern outskirts of Houston.

The teenager was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

KTRK-TV reported that the 17-year-old did not reply to questions as he was taken into the Harris County jail.

Almendarez was shopping for groceries with his wife on Thursday night for a cookout the next day for his sister's birthday celebration, when he interrupted three people apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Almandarez told his wife to leave the area. As he approached the vehicle, the three people began shooting at him and he returned gunfire, Gonzalez said.

Almandarez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two suspects, Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19, were wounded. They were arrested on capital murder charges at the hospital where they later sought treatment.

Court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of Stewart or Clark.

(AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022