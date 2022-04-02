Left Menu

Rijiju assures CBI of 'best lawyers' for manpower

Earlier, Justice Talwant Singh of the Delhi High Court delivered a key note address on the theme Expectation from Investigators in Electronic Era.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:33 IST
Rijiju presented the Home Minister Medal for ‘Excellence in Investigation’ to 52 CBI officers for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday assured the CBI that the department will be provided with services of best lawyers to meet its manpower requirement, officials said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of maiden Investigating Officers Conference organised by CBI, the minister attributed high conviction rate of the CBI to the professional working of its officers.

''The Minister also assured all help in meeting challenges of manpower including need of lawyers adding that, he would endeavour providing services of best lawyers to the organisation," CBI said in a statement. The minister also said that the ultimate goal of state institutions, including CBI, is to "ensure justice to the people".

Rijiju presented the Home Minister Medal for 'Excellence in Investigation' to 52 CBI officers for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Earlier, Justice Talwant Singh of the Delhi High Court delivered a key note address on the theme "Expectation from Investigators in Electronic Era". Singh said times have changed rapidly, especially after the coronavirus, and that has given birth to opportunities for people in Information Technology on a much greater scale, including in judicial matters.

The conference had sessions on gait analysis, investigation dealing with specialized crimes, like murder and rape, and financial crimes, including those involving cryptocurrency.

