Ukraine says Russia thinks nations' leaders can consult on draft treaty documents - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 00:19 IST
A Ukrainian negotiator said on Saturday Russia had indicated that draft peace treaty documents were at an advanced enough stage to allow for direct consultations between the two nations' leaders, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The agency quoted David Arakhamia as telling Ukrainian television that Russia accepted Ukraine's overall position with the exception of its stance on Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

