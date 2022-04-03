Left Menu

Man shot dead in Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-04-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 10:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A property dealer was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants in Khainchila Kalan village here, police said on Sunday.

Kedar Nath Tiwari alias Munna (35) was shot on Saturday at about 9 pm when he was standing at a shop, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Mishra said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police suspect a property issue was behind the killing.

The victim was sent to jail three years ago for allegedly attacking Nagendra Singh of Rupapur village in Kudwar area and started property dealing after being released from jail.

