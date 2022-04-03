Left Menu

SDM, 3 others booked for murder of tehsil official in UP

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 03-04-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 12:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against four people, including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), for allegedly thrashing a tehsil official to death, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered on Saturday night at Lalganj police station against Lalganj SDM Gyanendra Vikram Singh and three others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

The FIR was registered based on complaint of Sudhir Sharma, who alleged that the SDM and others entered his house, a government accommodation, on March 30 and attacked his father, Sunil Kumar Sharma (57) posted as Nayab Nazir (revenue official), with rods and sticks as he could not meet the demand of giving 6,000 bricks.

Sunil Sharma was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Saturday night.

District Magistrate Nitin Bansal said the SDM has been attached with the district headquarters.

