Diamonds seized in TN's Rameswaram
About 160 grams of diamonds that were being carried without any proper documents have been recovered here, police said on Sunday.
The seizure was made based on a tip-off and the recovered diamonds were expected to be valued at a few lakhs, they said.
One person is being questioned over the matter, police added.
