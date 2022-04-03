UK says alleged attacks on civilians in Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes
Allegations of attacks against civilians during Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, adding that the UK would fully support any such move by the International Criminal Court. "As Russian troops are forced into retreat, we are seeing increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha," Truss said in a statement, referring to places near Kyiv.
"Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes." Russia has previously denied targetting civilians and rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
