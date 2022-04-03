Left Menu

Maha: Three held, one booked for betting on IPL match

Police have arrested three persons in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township near here and registered a case against another one for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League IPL match, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:29 IST
Police have arrested three persons in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township near here and registered a case against another one for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a property in Kalewadi area, where the accused were betting on a match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals teams on Saturday, he said. ''While three persons were arrested, the police also registered a case against one more accused,'' the official said.

The match was being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje village.

Police said they have seized cash worth Rs 27.25 lakh, eight mobile phones and other material from the accused.

