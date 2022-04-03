Left Menu

Zelenskyy: Russian attack is genocide

Ukraines president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says in a US television interview that Russian attacks in Ukraine amount to genocide.Zelenskyy told CBS Face the Nation Sunday that there are more than 100 nationalities in Ukraine and this is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:37 IST
Zelenskyy: Russian attack is genocide

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says in a US television interview that Russian attacks in Ukraine amount to genocide.

Zelenskyy told CBS' “Face the Nation” Sunday that there are more than 100 nationalities in Ukraine and “this is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities. We are citizens of Ukraine and we don't want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation.” In an excerpt of the interview released by CBS before it aired, he says, “This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation.”

