Left Menu

Maha Guv lays foundation stone of building for children with disabilities

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:23 IST
Maha Guv lays foundation stone of building for children with disabilities
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a building for children with disabilities in Arnala area of Palghar district.

The Swanand Seva Sadan building is being constructed by Nutan Gulgule Foundation, an official said.

Koshyari praised institutions working for the educational needs of children with disabilities.

Among those present on the occasion were Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Hitendra Thakur and Collector Manik Gursal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022