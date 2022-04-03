Maha Guv lays foundation stone of building for children with disabilities

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a building for children with disabilities in Arnala area of Palghar district.

The Swanand Seva Sadan building is being constructed by Nutan Gulgule Foundation, an official said.

Koshyari praised institutions working for the educational needs of children with disabilities.

Among those present on the occasion were Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Hitendra Thakur and Collector Manik Gursal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)