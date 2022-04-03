Left Menu

Ghaziabad: 2 arrested in loot case

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a loot of Rs 23 lakh from staffers of a petrol pump in B-Block in Govind Puram Colony here, a police official said on Sunday.

Based on footage from CCTV cameras, and manual and electronic surveillance, Shoaib, a resident of Puri Delhi, was arrested on Saturday and Rs 40,000 was seized, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

During interrogation, he told police about his other accomplices, following which Mukesh was arrested late on Saturday night after an encounter, the official said.

Mukesh suffered bullet injuries in both his legs in the encounter, and a sub-inspector was also injured, police said.

Of the looted amount, Rs 10 lakh has been recovered. One country-made pistol of .32 bore and two unused cartridges were also seized, they said, adding that taking the advantage of darkness, two robbers managed to escape.

The loot at the petrol pump took place on March 28 and three persons were involved. They looted the cash from Papoo Kamat and Sunny Shukla when they were enroute to a bank.

Police said another accused Asif, who was absconding, had surrendered in a local court on March 31 in an old case.

The main accused Deepak, who is behind bars, had planned the robbery. He is in jail since March 21 in another case, Raja said.

