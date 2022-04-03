Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:38 IST
J-K records 20 fresh Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,53,813, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, five were from Jammu and the rest from Kashmir division, they said.

Fifteen of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 167 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,48,896, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

