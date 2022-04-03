Left Menu

SEBI chairperson likely to be questioned on NSE scam by Parl panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:45 IST
SEBI chairperson likely to be questioned on NSE scam by Parl panel
  • Country:
  • India

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will depose before the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday over regulatory issues concerning the capital market and is expected to be questioned about the recent NSE scam, sources said on Sunday.

The panel chaired by former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha has called Buch to deliberate upon regulatory issues related to initial public offerings, international financial services centres and alternate investment fund, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Sources in the committee said members will also question the SEBI chairperson about the recent National Stock Exchange (NSE) scam in which several of its top officials including former chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain are being investigated.

When contacted Sinha said that Buch has been called by the parliamentary panel to deliberate upon the orderly functioning of the market in the recent volatility and turbulent flow of cash.

The committee, which has its members former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Bihar finance minister Sushil Modi and several lawyers-cum-politicians, among others, will question the SEBI chairperson over the recent scam in the NSE, the sources said.

Recently, the panel was awarded for being the best parliamentary committee.

This will be the second meeting of SEBI officials with the parliamentary panel in the last week. They had also appeared before the panel on March 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022