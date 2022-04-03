Left Menu

Scholz says West to agree more sanctions on Russia in coming days

Updated: 03-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 22:23 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday Western allies would agree further sanctions on Russia in the coming days over its invasion of Ukraine and the "atrocities" committed by Russian troops in a town near Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences" of their actions, he said in a statement to reporters in the chancellery.

"And we will continue to make weapons available to Ukraine so the country can defend itself against the Russian invasion."

