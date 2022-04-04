Left Menu

UP jeweller robbed of gold, silver worth over Rs 5 lakh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:34 IST
Unidentified people allegedly robbed a jeweller of gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs 5 lakh here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Chamukheshwar Mahadev temple under Surapur police outpost on Sunday when the jeweller, Ramsukh Barnwal, was returning home from his shop.

Three bike-borne suspects accosted him on the way and escaped with a bag containing 2.5 kg silver and 35 gram gold jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Police outpost incharge Gaurav Awasthi said efforts are on to nab the suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

