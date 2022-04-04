Left Menu

Russia orders probe of Ukrainian 'provocation' over civilian deaths in Bucha

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:31 IST
Alexander Bastrykin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's chief investigator on Monday ordered an official examination of what he called a Ukrainian "provocation" after Kyiv accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered that a probe be opened on the basis that Ukraine had spread "deliberately false information" about Russian armed forces in Bucha, the committee said in a statement.

