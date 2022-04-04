Left Menu

UK: Russia refocusing on Donbas region

PTI | London | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:53 IST
Britain's Defence Ministry says Russia is continuing to build up both its soldiers and mercenaries in eastern Ukraine.

"Russian forces are continuing to consolidate and reorganize as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine,'' the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on social media Monday.

It says Russian troops are being moved into the area, along with mercenaries from the Wagner private military group.

Overnight, the U.K. said Russia was still trying to take the southern port city of Mariupol, which has seen weeks of intense fighting. It said "the city continues to be subject to intense, indiscriminate strikes, but Ukrainian Forces maintain a staunch resistance, retaining control in central areas." The update added that "Mariupol is almost certainly a key objective of the Russian invasion as it will secure a land corridor from Russia to the occupied territory of Crimea," which it annexed in 2014.

