Russia to again ask U.N. security council to discuss Bucha 'criminal provocations'
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:40 IST
Russia on Monday will reiterate its request for the U.N. Security Council to convene a meeting over what it called the "criminal provocations by Ukrainian servicemen and radicals" in the town of Bucha, a foreign ministry official said.
The U.N. Security Council will hold a previously scheduled discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday and will not meet on Monday as requested by Russia, said Britain's mission to the United Nations, which holds the presidency of the 15-member council for April.
